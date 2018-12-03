Two dead in Texas package bombings

Authorities in Austin, Texas, have warned residents to report any suspicious or unexpected deliveries after two package bombs and another suspicious explosion caused deaths and injuries. The first bombing on March 2 killed a 39-year-old man, and the second killed a teenager and injured a woman on Monday. Few details were available about another explosion on Monday, in which a third woman was injured, but police say they believe the first two were linked. In both of those cases, someone left the package on a doorstep overnight, and neither the post office nor shipping companies had records of it. “We don’t know what the motive behind these may be,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. “We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages belong to African-Americans, so we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this.”