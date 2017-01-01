Two dead in New Mexico library shooting

Two people died and four were wounded in a shooting Monday inside a public library in Clovis, N.M. The Eastern New Mexico News said the shooter was a sophomore at an area high school, though police have not confirmed his identity. The gunman surrendered after the shooting and was taken into custody without incident. Police said they were still working to process the crime scene and piece together what happened. They have not commented on what kind of gun was used in the attack nor what the shooter’s motive might have been.