Two dead in Florida yoga studio shooting

Tallahassee, Fla., police said a 40-year-old man pretending to be a customer at a yoga studio shot two women and wounded several others Friday evening. Police said patrons at the studio fought back before suspect Scott Paul Beierle fatally shot himself. Authorities are still trying figure out why he mounted the deadly attack. Beierle had two previous arrests for grabbing women, police said. The two people he killed were identified as Florida State University student Maura Binkley and professor Nancy Van Vessem.