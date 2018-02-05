Death toll rises to at least five in National Guard plane crash

UPDATE: At least five people died when a National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday, a Georgia Air National Guard spokesman confirmed. Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing said he did not know how many people were on board the plane when it crashed. It’s also not clear whether any of the victims were on the ground when the plane came down at an intersection near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (2 p.m.): Two people died Wednesday when a National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed in Savannah, Ga. Authorities did not immediately provide information about the victims. The plane belonged to the 156th Airlift Wing out of Puerto Rico and crashed near the intersection of two roads close to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Officials did not provide any information about where and when the plane took off or where it was headed. Members of the 165th Airlift Wing out of Savannah responded to the crash.