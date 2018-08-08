Twitter to Alex Jones: Tweet away

The CEO of Twitter defended late Tuesday his company’s decision not to ban Infowars’ Alex Jones the way other social media platforms have. Jack Dorsey explained that Jones had not violated Twitter’s terms of service. Dorsey said the company did not want to take “one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories.” Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple all have deleted accounts, videos, and podcasts of Jones’ in the past week. The tech companies say Jones violates their rules about hate speech, but Jones and supporters insist he reports on stories the mainstream media ignores and the companies’ actions are unfair censorship. In a blog post Tuesday, Twitter Vice President Del Harvey said, “Twitter is reflective of real conversations happening in the world and that sometimes includes perspectives that may be offensive, controversial, and/or bigoted.”