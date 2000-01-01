Twitter suspends Alex Jones for a week

Twitter is putting InfoWars’ Alex Jones in timeout for a week after he posted a link to a video in which he urged followers to get their “battle rifles and everything ready at their bedsides” in case Chinese Communists attacked Americans in the middle of the night. Other media platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube, blocked Jones earlier this month, but Twitter held out, saying Jones had not violated its terms of service. Late Tuesday, Twitter said Jones would not be able to tweet for retweet for seven days because he posted a video inciting violence. Jones’ followers consider him a journalist and commentator who tells stories the mainstream media ignore, while others call him a conspiracy theorist who spews hate speech.