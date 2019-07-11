Twitter staff charged with spying for Saudis
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 11/07/19, 11:27 am
Two former Twitter employees gathered private data on prominent critics of the Saudi government, federal prosecutors revealed on Wednesday. In return, Saudi Arabia gave the workers designer watches and moved tens of thousands of dollars into secret bank accounts. Authorities have also accused another Saudi citizen who works for the royal family of spying.
Does this sort of thing happen often? It marks the first time Saudi Arabia has faced espionage accusations in the United States. In 2018, Saudi operatives murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on the crown prince’s meeting with nine American evangelicals.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 11/07/2019 01:56 pm
For a LOT of reasons, I do not have social media accounts. Yes, it IS possible to live without Facebook, Twitter, etc.
No, I’m not worried about the Saudis being overly interested in my opinions. But there are others closer to home who might be, including criminals, political radicals, etc. Why give ANY strangers such convenient gateways to your life?
Big JimPosted: Thu, 11/07/2019 09:02 pm
You and me both, OldMike. Although I always figured it was because I’m an old fogie.