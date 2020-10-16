Twitter changes censoring policy

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Friday his company made a mistake in blocking users from sharing a link to a New York Post story about Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine. “Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,” he tweeted. Conservatives criticized the platform for censoring the story without any explanation besides its use of hacked material, which came from an abandoned hard drive. Twitter executives clarified the company will now only remove content if hackers or their accomplices directly share it. It will attach labels to tweets sharing what Twitter decides are questionable links.

Have any more developments arisen since the report came out? After breaking the news about the Bidens’ interactions with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, the Post released a new report on Thursday with emails purporting to show Hunter’s attempts to obtain lucrative deals for his family with a large Chinese corporation.

