Twitter CEO answers anti-conservative bias charges
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 9/05/18, 12:04 pm
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before a House committee Wednesday afternoon regarding accusations of bias against conservatives, a charge he denied in prewritten testimony: “Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules.” Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have accused Twitter of “shadow banning” conservatives in its search results. Dorsey is the only tech executive set to testify on bias and search algorithms before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, though he and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg testified on foreign interference in elections earlier Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Jerry Johnson, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, called Dorsey’s testimony a seminal moment. “The debate about the reality of viewpoint censorship of Christian and conservative viewpoints on Twitter and other Big Tech platforms is over; it’s happening, and it’s getting worse,” Johnson said in a statement. “We will be watching closely as Dorsey is pressed on censorship.”
Read more from The Sift
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Wed, 09/05/2018 01:26 pm
One thing you can count on, Dorsey is not going to go in front of Congress and say, "Yeah, we've been silencing conservative voices all day long for years now." But, even if he did, isn't it Dorsey's company to do what he wants with it? Is it somehow stunning that Dorsey and his company are biased toward their own philosophical precommitments, even despite their own disavowals?
Don't conservatives rightly bristle when certain groups try to tell Chik-Fil-A what they can and cannot do?
Yet, with all this caterwauling about Google, about Facebook, and about Twitter, conservatives remain as dependent as ever on all three. Maybe even more dependent than we were at the same time last year, and the year before, and the year before that... Folks, if they're as bad as we say they are, why are there no alternatives entering the field? Why is there no widescale closing of accounts? Why do conservatives keep going to Twitter like flies to flypaper? If the game is as rigged as we say, why play the game? What manner of self-flagellation is this?
Guess what? Twitter only has monopoly power as long as we give it to them by our unflagging participation. This shouldn't be hard.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 09/05/2018 02:33 pm
Absolutely correct. Which is the major reason I have never opened a Facebook, Twitter, etc account.
JerryMPosted: Wed, 09/05/2018 06:25 pm
I think it is a false equivalence to equate the situation with Twitter to Chick-fil-a's. Twitter is accused of viewpoint suppression and denies it. Chik-fil-a serves and treats all people of different viewpoints the same. The owners simply differ with some viewpoints and do not deny it.
Twitter is a private company and can do what they like. However, their growing influence in society coupled with their denial of bias in the face of accumulated evidence, makes this an issue of addressing the public good.
JerryMPosted: Wed, 09/05/2018 06:26 pm
I think it is a false equivalence to equate the situation with Twitter to Chick-fil-a's. Twitter is accused of viewpoint suppression and denies it. Chik-fil-a serves and treats all people of different viewpoints the same. The owners simply differ with some viewpoints and do not deny it.
Twitter is a private company and can do what they like. However, their growing influence in society coupled with their denial of bias in the face of accumulated evidence, makes this an issue of addressing the public good.
AlanEPosted: Wed, 09/05/2018 09:04 pm
Jerry, the only equivalence I'm trying to draw between Chik-Fil-A and Twitter is that the same people who think Chik-Fil-A should be left alone to follow their principles should be equally as willing to leave Twitter (and others) alone to follow their own. If you don't think Chik-Fil-A fits here, try Masterpiece Bakeshop. Growing influence in society is a non-issue if you start with the premise that someone should be able to run their company as they see fit. In large measure, Twitter's growing influence happens because conservatives keep tweeting. Twitter, no matter how large they are, has no baked in responsibility to address what conservatives see as the public good. Conservative principles die each and every time we go running to Congress for a fix on a problem we could easily solve on our own by opting out en masse. In short, we want to be part of Twitter and we want Congress to make Twitter play nice with us. That's a type of betrayal of conservative principles right there. Let Twitter be their own echo chamber if that's what they want to be.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Wed, 09/05/2018 10:27 pm
Alan E, I appreciate your comments and agree with them. Do our tax dollars somehow support Twitter? I don't think so.