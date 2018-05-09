Twitter CEO answers anti-conservative bias charges

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before a House committee Wednesday afternoon regarding accusations of bias against conservatives, a charge he denied in prewritten testimony: “Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules.” Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have accused Twitter of “shadow banning” conservatives in its search results. Dorsey is the only tech executive set to testify on bias and search algorithms before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, though he and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg testified on foreign interference in elections earlier Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Jerry Johnson, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, called Dorsey’s testimony a seminal moment. “The debate about the reality of viewpoint censorship of Christian and conservative viewpoints on Twitter and other Big Tech platforms is over; it’s happening, and it’s getting worse,” Johnson said in a statement. “We will be watching closely as Dorsey is pressed on censorship.”