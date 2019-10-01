Twitter bans political ads

Twitter will remove all political ads from its platform because the reach of a message should be “earned, not bought,” CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday. He added that political ads force “highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

Will other social media companies follow suit? Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shows no signs of backing down from his decision to allow political advertising. “I don’t think it’s right for private companies to censor politicians or the news,” he said in a call with investors on Wednesday. In a speech in Washington earlier this month, Zuckerberg framed his decision as a free-speech issue. Democratic candidates have criticized Facebook’s decision not to fact-check political ads.

