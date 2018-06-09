Twitter bans Alex Jones
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 9/06/18, 05:48 pm
Twitter announced on Thursday it had permanently banned Infowars’ Alex Jones for a post that violated the company’s policy against “abusive behavior.” The company said the commentator won’t be able to create new accounts or take over any existing ones after Jones posted a 10-minute video on Wednesday of him berating CNN journalist Oliver Darcy outside a congressional hearing. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before members of Congress at the hearing, claiming his company does not suppress conservative viewpoints. In early August, Dorsey defended his company’s decision not to suspend Jones’ accounts after Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube banned or deleted content from Jones. A week later Twitter suspended Jones for seven days over a post urging followers to prepare their “battle rifles” for a Chinese Communist attack. Jones had about 900,000 followers on Twitter; Infowars had about 430,000.
John KloostermanPosted: Thu, 09/06/2018 11:52 pm
Good. Alex Jones disgraces the name of conservative. The man legitimately believes that Sandy Hook was faked and encourages people who send death threats to the grieving families. My only regret is that this will help him convince his followers that he's being "persecuted" for being a depraved corrupt scumbag.