Twin car bombs in Syria kill six

At least six persons died and about 20 others sustained injuries on Wednesday after two car bombs exploded in Afrin, Syria. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that one car bomb went off in a central street in the northern Syrian city controlled by Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters while a second exploded shortly afterward on a different street. The news agency said the Afrin Falcons, a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, had claimed responsibility for the attack and promised “more surprises will be seen.” The Turkish military and its allied Syrian forces captured Afrin and the surrounding areas in March, driving out the Kurdish militia. Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish militia as a terrorist group and claims it has connections to Kurdish rebels fighting in Turkey.