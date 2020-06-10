Twilight for academic freedom?

The COVID-19 “carte blanche”
A recent Supreme Court decision against a church has dashed hopes that judges will overrule coronavirus-related worship restrictions anytime soon.
A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected a challenge to an Illinois ban on church gatherings of more than 10 persons. Though Gov. J.B. Pritzker has since withdrawn the restriction, the court agreed with Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries that the case was not moot because he could reimpose it.
But the court dismissed claims of religious discrimination, citing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ May 29 opinion in South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook found church gatherings differ from grocery shopping, warehouse operations, or even soup kitchens: “Feeding the body requires teams of people to work together in physical spaces, but churches can feed the spirit in other ways.”
A similar challenge to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order suffered the same fate. Elkhorn Baptist Church focused its lawsuit on whether the governor had the authority to issue the executive order, but the Oregon Supreme Court’s unsigned opinion undercut any religious liberty claim, also citing the South Bay ruling.
The churches in both cases vowed to fight on. The Chicago congregation will ask the full panel of 7th Circuit judges to hear their cases. And Pacific Justice Institute attorney Ray Hacke, who represented Elkhorn Baptist, said he plans to file a separate lawsuit in federal court arguing Brown wrongly treated church gatherings differently than the George Floyd protests in Portland.
But Hacke said Roberts’ decision in South Bay presents a hurdle: “It’s all but given states carte blanche to infringe on constitutionally protected rights as long as it’s done in the name of public safety.” —S.W.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Tue, 06/23/2020 07:54 pm
I think "said that the Floyd’s death" should be "said that Floyd’s death"?
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 06/24/2020 01:48 am
We are seeing a cultural and political movement taking over our country and many conservatives and Christians are mindlessly going along with it. George Floyd was a useful prop to push the propaganda that America is a racist and intolerant nation and that the police are killers of blacks. America is evil viewed by these revolutionaries. They want to destroy our history and it is more evil than just this. The BLM leaders are now asking to destroy church stained glass windows with "white" Jesus's on them. In other words, the church is a target now where they view it is evil and racist just like our nation. Just like they target conservative professors, so they will go after any church that doesn't bow before them and give their money and allegiance.
These revolutionaries seek to remake America turning it into a Marxist utopia and the Democrats enable them by conceding to their demands such as eliminating the police, renaming streets, allowing autonomous zones, and allowing the rioters to destroy statues and landmarks. The revolutionaries are an arm of the Democrats where they will use them to win the election using Biden as a Trojan horse to elect a radical to be president. Make no mistake about it, the Democrats are subverting our political process using brute force violence. If we don't stand up now we will see our liberties ripped away and a hyper PC descend upon this nation where hate crime laws will see Christians losing their homes, jobs, churches and lives. If we don't kneel to their demands jail and prison will be the expected result. Here is Tucker Carlson examining this new movement:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6166782250001#sp=show-clips
We need to pray for our nation seeking revival. We need to confess our sin and seek to better live out our faith. And as David stood up to Goliath, Esther stood up to Haman, or Samson fought the Philistines so we need to fight the political and cultural war by re-electing Trump. Certainly Trump isn't perfect but the opposite is certain death for our great nation.
Big JimPosted: Wed, 06/24/2020 02:48 am
Cyborg3, just want to let you know, in the middle of the night, I hear you.