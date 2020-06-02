Turkish plane crash under investigation

The death toll from a plane crash in Turkey has increased to at least three people. A Pegasus Airlines jet with 183 people on board skidded off the runway on Wednesday while landing in Istanbul and broke apart. The plane carried nationals from 12 countries, but all of the deceased so far are Turkish citizens. Pegasus CEO Mehmet T. Nane said 124 people are still receiving treatment at hospitals in Istanbul, and four have significant injuries.

Are such accidents common? Last month, another airplane belonging to the low-cost carrier slid off the runway at the same airport, but no one was hurt. All passengers also escaped unharmed from a similar crash at northeastern Turkey’s Trabzon Airport in 2018. Low-cost airlines are a common mode of transportation in Turkey’s mountainous landscape. In recent years, the government has increased subsidies on inbound flights to boost tourism.