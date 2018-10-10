Turkish media: Saudi ‘assassination squad’ killed journalist
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/10/18, 11:27 am
A Turkish newspaper on Wednesday released photos and a surveillance video of a Saudi intelligence team blamed for the disappearance of a Saudi journalist who was often critical of Saudi policies and actions under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national living in self-imposed exile in Washington, D.C., and a columnist for The Washington Post, disappeared last Tuesday after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to obtain documents to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. The Turkish pro-government Sabah newspaper called the 15-member team, who flew in and out of Istanbul on Oct. 2 in two private jets, an “assassination squad” sent to kill Khashoggi.
According to the video, eight members of the team, which Sabah said included intelligence officials and a forensics expert, checked into the Movenpick hotel located near the consulate at 4:51 a.m. At about 1:14 p.m., a time-stamped video showed Khashoggi entering the consulate. Two hours later, a black sedan and a black Mercedes van left the consulate’s premises for the residence of the Saudi consul general. The video captions said the two private jets left the country at 5:40 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saudi Arabia has insisted that Khashoggi left the consulate through another exit shortly after his arrival, but officials have failed to provide any evidence for this claim.
Read more from The Sift
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.