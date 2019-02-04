Turkish leaders appeal election results

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party is challenging the outcome of Sunday’s municipal elections after losing its hold on some significant cities. Bayram Senocak, the party’s top official in Istanbul, said Tuesday that he filed an appeal to challenge the results in Istanbul’s 39 districts based on reports of irregularities and invalid votes. The ruling Islamist Justice and Development Party won a majority of votes in the election but lost control of the capital, Ankara, to the opposition Republican People’s Party. The opposition party also snagged mayoral victories in Izmir and Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

Meanwhile, relations between the United States and Turkey continue to decline. On Monday, the Pentagon confirmed it followed through with its threat to stop delivering F-35 fighter jet parts to Turkey since it indicated it planned to buy a Russian surface-to-air missile system, the S-400. “The United States has been clear that Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 is unacceptable,” said acting Pentagon spokesman Charles Summers Jr. “Until they forgo delivery of the S-400, the United States has suspended deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey’s F-35 operational capability.”