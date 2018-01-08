Turkish court denies appeal to end Brunson’s house arrest

A Turkish court rejected an appeal Tuesday to release American Pastor Andrew Brunson from house arrest and refused to lift a travel ban that prevents him from leaving the country, saying there is still a “strong criminal suspicion” against the pastor, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency. A judge released Brunson on July 25 from prison, placing him under house arrest.

Brunson awaits a continuation of his trial on Oct. 12, when he’ll face espionage and terror-related charges. The U.S. government says the charges have no merit while experts call the accusations “outrageous.”

President Donald Trump last week threatened sanctions against Turkey if the NATO ally doesn’t drop the charges and release Brunson. The Turkish government responded by calling on the United States to respect the country’s judicial process. “It is unacceptable for the United States to use threatening language against Turkey over a continuing judicial case,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said. “Turkey will never give up on its principled stance.”