Turkish candidate could offer hope for Brunson

A presidential candidate in Turkey referred to the case of Andrew Brunson, the American pastor imprisoned there, as an example of “hostage diplomacy” that needs to change.

Muharrem Ince told Al-Jazeera this week that if he won the presidential election, Turkey would “work to create a basin of friendship” in the Middle East. Referring to Brunson’s imprisonment, Ince said, “Above all, Turkey will become firstly a state of law.” Presidential and parliamentary elections are June 24 with a presidential runoff July 8, if necessary.

Since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assumed emergency powers following a failed 2016 coup against him, his government has trampled rule of law. In October 2016, officials arrested Brunson on suspicion of collaborating with terrorists and jailed him for 1.5 years without charges. He learned of the government’s accusations of espionage and criminal acts for terrorist groups only weeks before his April trial began. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, but Brunson maintains his innocence. He is one of many victims of the lawless regime.

Since the coup, authorities detained more than 100,000 people and jailed at least 30 Westerners, at least nine of whom remain prisoners, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) reported. The FDD said it believed Turkey had more than a dozen Americans jailed “based on private discussions with U.S. officials.” The report also noted that under a state of emergency, pre-trial detentions could

last up to seven years without giving prisoners access to case files or attorneys.

Turkish-American dual citizen Serkan Golge was detained in 2016 and accused of ties to the Gulenist movement and espionage, according to the FDD report. In February, he was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. “The only evidence the court produced against him was a $1 bill found in Golge’s parents’ house,” according to FDD.

“When you look at the details of these cases you see that there is not a shred of evidence even though they are waiting for months to see their indictments,” FDD senior fellow Aykan Erdemir told Ahval News. “They often have to defend themselves against secret witnesses who cannot be effectively cross-examined or are not at all credible. All of these developments have led to increased calls for a range of sanctions on Turkey.”

Brunson’s next trial date is July 18, but Erdemir predicted a potential shift in Turkish politics before then. “We might all be surprised on the night of July 8” once the elections are over, he said.