Turkey: Saudi clean-up team obscured evidence
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/05/18, 11:16 am
A Saudi team sent to assist the a probe into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death covered up evidence of the killing, Turkish sources claimed Monday. A Turkish official said Saudi Arabia sent a chemist and a toxicologist to scrub the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul of evidence of Khashoggi’s killing before Turkish authorities were able to search the premises. The Turkish pro-government Sabah newspaper first published the report of the clean-up team, identifying the experts as Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Janobi and Khaled Yahya al-Zahrini. The team’s deployment suggests that Saudi government higher-ups were aware of the killing, Turkish officials said. Two of Khashoggi’s sons appeared on CNN Sunday to appeal for his remains to be released so he can be buried.
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.