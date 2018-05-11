Turkey: Saudi clean-up team obscured evidence

A Saudi team sent to assist the a probe into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death covered up evidence of the killing, Turkish sources claimed Monday. A Turkish official said Saudi Arabia sent a chemist and a toxicologist to scrub the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul of evidence of Khashoggi’s killing before Turkish authorities were able to search the premises. The Turkish pro-government Sabah newspaper first published the report of the clean-up team, identifying the experts as Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Janobi and Khaled Yahya al-Zahrini. The team’s deployment suggests that Saudi government higher-ups were aware of the killing, Turkish officials said. Two of Khashoggi’s sons appeared on CNN Sunday to appeal for his remains to be released so he can be buried.