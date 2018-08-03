Turkey going the way of all dictatorships

TURKEY: The move by the Turkish central bank Monday morning is ominous—lowering its reserve requirement as a pretense to boost liquidity. It’s straight from China’s playbook— and signaling a looming economic crisis, the way of all dictatorships. The move is part of the rising political crisis with the United States over the imprisonment of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

INDONESIA: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has killed at least 98 people and prompted an exodus of tourists from the popular destination enduring its second powerful quake in a week.

BANGLADESH: Social media is fueling protests prompted by the deaths of two children, now bringing to a halt Dhaka, the capital and a city of 18 million

PAKISTAN: Attacks on 12 schools in northern Pakistan signal an uptick in Taliban campaigns against education, particularly for women and girls.

VENEZUELA: Assailants using drones armed with explosives tried to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday—a failed attempt highlighting the increased threat of unmanned aerial vehicles.

COLOMBIA: Border towns like Cúcuta have become ground zero for Venezuelans fleeing for survival—and for churches grappling with how to help those struggling on both sides of the border—WORLD Magazine’s current cover story.

TRANSATLANTIC: Americans need to take a word of advice from the Irish—and just relax.

To have Globe Trot delivered to your email inbox, email Mindy at mbelz@wng.org.