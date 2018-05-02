Tunisia holds first municipal elections since Arab Spring

Tunisians on Sunday voted in municipal elections for the first time since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution. Despite low voter turnout amid widespread economic dissatisfaction, analysts believe the elections could serve as a significant step in Tunisia’s move toward full democracy.

More than 57,000 candidates, half of them women and adults younger than 35, contested for office in the country’s 350 municipalities. In 2017, the Tunisian parliament passed a law requiring every political party to present female candidates, at least three young people, and one person with a disability.

In Tunis, the capital city, Souad Abderrahim is set to become the first female mayor. Initial exit polls broadcast by state television showed the Islamist Ennahdha movement party with the most winners, followed by President Beji Caid Essebi’s Nida Tounes party. The two parties currently run the central government in a coalition.

Ennahdha spokesman Imed Khemiri said the party will continue to maintain its agreement with its partners. “It’s important that the two main parties won, and it’s important for the political balance in the country,” he said.

But voter turnout remained at about 33 percent. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed called for more focus on local concerns and said voters’ “reticence” to participate in the election should serve as a wake-up call to politicians.

Tunisia emerged as the only democracy among Arab nations roiled by the 2011 revolution. But the country continues to battle economic woes. The government’s move in January to implement a new budget that increased prices and taxes on basic goods sparked protests in more than 20 towns. Many of the demonstrators complained the hikes came amid widespread unemployment and low wages.

Ala Oueslati, a Tunisian activist, noted the election’s initial objective is not about the party that won but on allowing Tunisians “to participate and engage making decisions related to their regional needs, especially during a period marked by economic difficulties, unemployment, and a common loss of faith in the system.”

Some of the parties focused their campaigns on regional needs, promising local participation in government, reforms to local health clinics, and efforts to reduce mosquitoes.

“These party platforms seem to signal that municipal elections are pushing Tunisia’s leading parties to become more responsive to citizens’ concerns,” said Elizabeth Nugent, a research fellow with the Middle East Institute at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. “But whether the national government will continue to empower municipalities to pursue these programs remains to be seen.”