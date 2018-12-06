Tuesday’s primaries a referendum on Trump

Public opinion about President Donald Trump could affect the outcomes of primary elections in five states Tuesday. South Carolina’s Republican Gov. Henry McMaster faces four challengers but has Trump’s backing in a state where the president remains popular. State Rep. Kate Arrington is using that to her advantage in her bid to unseat incumbent House Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., a frequent Trump critic. Maine voters will choose candidates to run to replace term-limited Gov. Paul LePage, a conservative Republican. Democrats view that election as a top opportunity because Maine previously elected a moderate Republican and an independent to the U.S. Senate. Nevada and North Dakota are expected have two of the most pivotal Senate races this year, but the primaries there are largely uncontested. Virginia also holds primaries Tuesday and is considered a bellwether for races throughout the country.