Tuberville defeats Sessions in Alabama runoff

Republicans in Alabama on Tuesday picked former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville as their nominee for the U.S. Senate over former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who previously held the seat for 20 years. Tuberville, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November. Sessions lost favor with the president while serving as attorney general after he recused himself in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

What were the other key results from Tuesday? Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, won her state’s Democratic primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who ran unopposed. In Texas, Air Force veteran MJ Hegar defeated state Sen. Royce West in a Democratic runoff and will face incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn in the general election.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.