Tsunami, quake deaths top 840 in Indonesia

At least 844 people have died after a tsunami triggered by the second of two earthquakes struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, disaster officials said Monday. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Friday evening, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake that triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 20 feet. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and damaged infrastructure. A majority of the casualties came from the provincial capital of Palu. Reuters reported the dead also included 34 children at a Christian camp.

The Indonesian disaster agency has limited access to the affected areas since communications lines were destroyed and debris blocked the roads, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. “In Patobo, it is estimated that hundreds of victims have died from being buried in the mud,” he said. Health officials said the death toll will likely continue to rise. Indonesia deployed 100 troops to help with rescue efforts and deliver aid to the island. By Monday, health officials started mass burials for more than 300 victims. Thomas Lembong, chairman of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board, said Monday that President Joko Widodo authorized the island to receive international aid.