Trump woos evangelicals at dinner date

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump hosted close to 100 evangelical leaders Monday night at the White House, where he boasted about religious liberty gains at home and abroad and successful pro-life legislation under his administration’s watch, while also stressing the importance of the evangelical vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

During the president’s official opening speech, he said that under his administration, “the attacks on the communities of faith are over.” He thanked the evangelical leaders for their support, adding, “But I really don’t feel guilty because I have given you a lot back, just about everything I promised.”

Trump cited actions like moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, proposing pro-life regulation to prevent taxpayer funding for abortions, and fighting religious persecution around the world, including opposing Pastor Andrew Brunson’s imprisonment in Turkey. He also pointed to a May 2017 executive order limiting the Johnson Amendment by discouraging the Internal Revenue Service from pursuing cases where a church endorses a candidate or gives a political donation. The Johnson Amendment prevents religious organizations from endorsing political candidates under the threat of losing their tax-exempt status.

The president later in the evening, according to audio obtained by The New York Times, drove home the importance of evangelicals voting. “I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote,” he said. “If they don’t vote, we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time. … You’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got.” Trump said Democrats “will overturn everything that we’ve done, and they’ll do it quickly and violently.”

Asked Wednesday to clarify that remark, the president told reporters, “I just hope there won’t be violence. … If you look at what happens … there’s a lot of unnecessary violence all over the world, but also in this country. And I don’t want to see it.”

Attendees Monday night included pastors, evangelists, and advisers, including Focus on the Family founder James Dobson, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham, and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Fla. Vice President Mike Pence, Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, and Secretary of Homeland Security Ben Carson were also in attendance. During the dinner, at least 15 ministers and leaders expressed their support for Trump, the Christian Post reported.

After the event, some, like Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas, celebrated evangelical access to the president, while others responded to criticism for attending the event. Newly elected Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear defended his decision on Twitter: “I chose to attend in order to listen and meet other leaders and offer perspective where asked … but I’m just as committed as ever to decoupling the church from partisan politics, and my desire for the SBC remains what it always has been—promoting a culture in which the gospel is above all.”