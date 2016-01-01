Trump wary of Mueller ‘perjury trap’
by Harvest Prude
Posted 8/21/18, 12:15 pm
President Donald Trump told Reuters Monday that answering questions for special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation could result in perjury charges against him. The president did not say whether he would agree to be interviewed for the probe, only that he had reservations about it. Mueller is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice and whether his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told NBC on Sunday that Mueller’s design in interviewing Trump could be a “perjury trap.”
In his interview with Reuters, the president said investigators could compare his statements to those of other witnesses, such as fired FBI Director James Comey, to pinpoint discrepancies: “If I say something and he says something, and it’s my word against his … he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’ and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.”
Giuliani also expressed concerns about Comey: “Donald Trump says, ‘I didn’t talk about Flynn with Comey.’ Comey says, ‘You did talk about it.’ So tell me what the truth is.” Giuliani’s remarks landed him in hot water when he said on the air that “truth isn’t truth.” He later clarified he meant “the classic ‘he said, she said’ puzzle.”
The president continued his criticism of the Mueller investigation on Twitter Monday: “Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion … If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!”
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Tue, 08/21/2018 01:45 pm
...that's a really weird thing to say, Donnie. I'm very confused at how little our "Law and Order" president actually seems to trust the law.
That's a lie. I'm not confused at all. I'm actually more confused by the conservatives who echo his rhetoric.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 08/21/2018 02:57 pm
Mr. Kloosterman, I might agree with you, if there wasn’t already so much evidence the left is willing to twist and distort every single thing in order to get Trump.
Mr. Trump is the President we have, and I am still willing to put up with his faults because of the positive things he is doing.
Big JimPosted: Tue, 08/21/2018 04:27 pm
It's not a matter of "trusting the law", it's a matter of who is processing and adjudicating the law. As one of Stalin's henchmen said " show me the man and I'll show you the crime." It's plainly obvious to anyone with a balanced mind that there are a lot of people that have one purpose in their lives right now: get Donald Trump. And they really don't care how it's done, fair or not. So I agree with the President that he must be very wary of these people who want simply to take him down.
JON NACHTIGALPosted: Tue, 08/21/2018 05:00 pm
Beyond any "left"/"right" argument is the simple truth of how anything we say might be used against us. I will use this video with my kids in government class this year.
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cf....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
Wayne AsburyPosted: Tue, 08/21/2018 10:14 pm
This administration has repeatedly billed itself as "the most transparent" administration in modern history. If President Trump refused to testify wouldn't it damage that claim? I'm sure lots of people want to destroy him and would use his words against him, but are Twitter rants and insults a better response?