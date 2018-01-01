Trump warns Justice Department, FBI of more firings

At a political rally in Missouri Friday night, President Donald Trump issued warnings to the Department of Justice and the FBI, promising more firings. The president’s remarks follow media reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump. The president did not explicitly mention The New York Times report about Rosenstein, but he complained about anti-Trump bias in the Justice Department.

“You've seen what happened in the FBI and the Department of Justice. The bad ones, they’re all gone. They’re all gone,” the president told the crowd. “But there is a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”

A person who heard Rosenstein’s remarks said the second-ranking DOJ official was being sarcastic. The Times also reported that Rosenstein brought up using the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to declare Trump unfit for office and remove him. Rosenstein called the report “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

Trump was in Springfield, Mo., to offer support to Josh Hawley, the state’s attorney general, who is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November.