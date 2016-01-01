Trump wants inquiry on FBI campaign informant

President Donald Trump said Sunday he would demand the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI planted an informant in his 2016 presidential campaign for political purposes. The New York Times reported Friday that a confidential FBI source had contact with Trump campaign officials to gather information about their relationships with Russia. The source asked Trump advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page about emails that Russian hackers stole from the Democratic National Committee, the Times reported. Trump tweeted Sunday: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes—and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” The Justice Department later on Sunday asked its inspector general to expand an investigation into the ongoing Russia election interference probe to include whether any improper surveillance targeted the Trump campaign.