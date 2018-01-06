Trump visits Texas school shooting survivors

President Donald Trump got mixed reviews Thursday after meeting with families of the students and teachers shot earlier this month at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. The president traveled to Houston for a fundraiser and spent about an hour meeting privately with the families. Pamela Stanich, whose 17-year-old son Jared Black died in the attack, praised the president’s sincerity and compassion. “He spent time talking to the survivors and asking on what happened and what would have made a difference,” she wrote after the meeting on Facebook. “Changes are coming for the good. Thank you Mr. Trump.” Stanich gave Trump a written statement from her family and a copy of Black’s eulogy. But Rhonda Hart, an Army veteran who lost her 14-year-old daughter Kimberly Vaughan in the shooting, criticized the president’s focus on arming teachers. Hart said she told Trump she thought that was a bad idea but he continued mentioning it. “It was like talking to a toddler,” Hart said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined Trump for the meeting. Abbott, a Republican, unveiled a plan this week to put more armed personnel in Texas schools and boost student mental health programs.