Trump visits Kenosha

During a trip to Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, President Donald Trump condemned local and state Democratic leaders for how they handled recent riots in the city. Gov. Tony Evers asked the president not to come out of concern his visit would spark more violence. Protests in Kenosha after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake quickly grew into riots that devastated parts of downtown.

What did the president do during his visit? He toured damaged areas of downtown and saw a high school the city converted into a law enforcement command post. He praised the local police response but has continued to criticize leaders in Kenosha, as well as Portland, Ore., for turning down his offer to send federal law enforcement to help. “They just don’t want us to come in, and then destruction is done,” he said. “These governors don’t want to call and the mayors don’t want to call. They have to ask.”

