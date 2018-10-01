Trump visits hurricane survivors

Officials in Orange, Texas, and Lake Charles, La., discussed their rebuilding plans with President Donald Trump during his visit to the storm-ravaged cities on Saturday. Hurricane Laura hit the communities as a Category 4 storm this week, leaving many residents without power or running water, with restoration potentially weeks away. Sixteen people died as a result of the storm, more than half of those from carbon monoxide poisoning due to the unsafe operation of generators.

What did Trump say about the recovery? He met with emergency officials and relief workers in both towns and toured damaged neighborhoods. In Louisiana, he stopped by a warehouse used by the Cajun Navy to commend the volunteers, who help with search and rescue after hurricanes and floods. “I’m here to support the great people of Louisiana. It’s been a great state for me,” Trump said in Lake Charles. “It was a tremendously powerful storm.” He said he knows one thing about the state: “They rebuild it fast.”

