Trump vetoes emergency-ending resolution

President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency Friday, overruling Congress’ resolution to block his emergency declaration for funding a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president signed the veto in the Oval Office, accompanied by law enforcement officials and the parents of children killed by illegal immigrants. “Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution,” Trump said. “And I have the duty to veto it.”

Twelve Republicans in the Senate voted with Democrats to pass the measure 59-41 on Thursday. It passed 245-182 in the House Feb. 26. Congress likely will not have the needed two-thirds majority in each chamber to overturn Trump’s veto. The national emergency declaration allows the president to access about $3.5 billion to add to funds already appropriated by Congress and pulled from other sources to increase security at the U.S. southern border.