Trump trades harsh warnings with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday strongly warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani never to threaten the United States following an earlier statement by Rouhani that triggered a back-and-forth between the two leaders. An Iranian newspaper quoted Rouhani telling Trump to stop “playing with the lion’s tail” and cautioned that war with Iran could result in “the mother of all wars.” The Trump administration earlier this year increased sanctions against Iran and pulled the United States out of an international deal over the Iran’s nuclear program. Trump in a Sunday tweet admonished Rouhani never to threaten the United States, “OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” Iran’s state news agency IRNA called Trump’s response a “passive reaction” to Rouhani’s comments.