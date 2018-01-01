Trump trades harsh warnings with Iran
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 7/23/18, 11:38 am
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday strongly warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani never to threaten the United States following an earlier statement by Rouhani that triggered a back-and-forth between the two leaders. An Iranian newspaper quoted Rouhani telling Trump to stop “playing with the lion’s tail” and cautioned that war with Iran could result in “the mother of all wars.” The Trump administration earlier this year increased sanctions against Iran and pulled the United States out of an international deal over the Iran’s nuclear program. Trump in a Sunday tweet admonished Rouhani never to threaten the United States, “OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” Iran’s state news agency IRNA called Trump’s response a “passive reaction” to Rouhani’s comments.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Mon, 07/23/2018 01:40 pm
Pres. Trump has now drawn a line in the sand. Is he really willing to start a war over words? Does he see humanity underneath the uniforms of our armed forces?
BostonStevePosted: Mon, 07/23/2018 03:47 pm
Oh for the days of "Speak softly and carry a big stick"!