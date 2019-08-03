Trump tours Alabama tornado damage

President Donald Trump traveled Friday to Lee County, Ala., to view damage from the deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years. The storm, now rated a 4 out of 5 on the EF tornado-rating scale, killed 23 people, including 10 members of a single extended family. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey greeted Trump in Auburn, Ala., before he departed with first lady Melania Trump for Lee County, where he spoke with families affected by the tornado and got a briefing from local officials.

“We saw things that you wouldn’t believe,” the president said of the destruction. On Monday, Trump tweeted his commitment to providing relief in the storm’s aftermath: “FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes.”