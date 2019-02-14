Trump to sign budget, declare border emergency
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/14/19, 05:16 pm
The Senate approved a border security compromise Thursday to prevent another partial government shutdown, and the White House said President Donald Trump will sign it. The measure does not meet the president’s earlier demand for $5.7 billion to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border, but he plans to use “other executive action, including a national emergency” to fulfill his signature campaign promise, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. The Senate approved the budget 83-16. The House plans to vote on it later in the evening.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Thu, 02/14/2019 08:59 pm
Really curious when conservatives became the party of overreaching executive authority. Thought we were always about limited government, division of powers, all that sort of thing.