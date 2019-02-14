Trump to sign budget, declare border emergency

The Senate approved a border security compromise Thursday to prevent another partial government shutdown, and the White House said President Donald Trump will sign it. The measure does not meet the president’s earlier demand for $5.7 billion to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border, but he plans to use “other executive action, including a national emergency” to fulfill his signature campaign promise, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. The Senate approved the budget 83-16. The House plans to vote on it later in the evening.