Trump to Sessions: Look at the ‘other side’

President Donald Trump took another shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, urging him to have the Justice Department investigate corruption on the “other side.” On Thursday, Sessions responded to the latest criticism from the president about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, from which the attorney general has recused himself. “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” Sessions said in a statement. Trump tweeted Friday morning: “Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants,” and told Sessions to look into things such as surveillance of the Trump campaign, the Clinton Foundation, and more.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in a speech from the Senate floor Thursday, warned the president not to fire Sessions. “[I]t would be a very, very, very bad idea to fire the attorney general because he’s not executing his job as a political hack,” Sasse said. “That is not the job of the attorney general. The attorney general’s job is to be faithful to the Constitution and to the rule of law.”