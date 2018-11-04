Trump to Russia: missiles ‘will be coming’ to Syria

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Russia that missiles “will be coming” in Syria. The comment came amid a growing conflict between the United States and Russia over Saturday’s suspected chemical attack on Syrian civilians. The Syrian government and Russia have both denied the attack. Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV station on Tuesday that Russia would target any U.S. missiles fired at Syria. Trump responded via Twitter on Wednesday morning: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” adding, “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” The rising tensions have increased concerns of an imminent airstrike. Europe’s airspace authorites sent a “rapid alert notification” on Tuesday, warning aircraft to be careful when flying near Syria due to possible missile strikes.