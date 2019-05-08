Trump to pick different intelligence chief
by Hannah Harris
Posted 8/05/19, 12:18 pm
President Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence has withdrawn his name from consideration. U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, faced suspicion about his qualifications to lead the U.S. intelligence community. News reports last week said the former federal prosecutor exaggerated his involvement in a specific anti-terrorism case, though he did serve as chief of anti-terrorism and national security in the Eastern District of Texas from 2004 to 2008.
Has the president picked someone else? Trump said he has a list of three possible successors but so far has not announced his selection. Current Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will step down Aug. 15.
