Trump to pick different intelligence chief

President Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence has withdrawn his name from consideration. U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, faced suspicion about his qualifications to lead the U.S. intelligence community. News reports last week said the former federal prosecutor exaggerated his involvement in a specific anti-terrorism case, though he did serve as chief of anti-terrorism and national security in the Eastern District of Texas from 2004 to 2008.

Has the president picked someone else? Trump said he has a list of three possible successors but so far has not announced his selection. Current Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will step down Aug. 15.