Trump to lie low on Kennedy gala night

Under threats of protest and boycott from some of the artists being honored, President Donald Trump announced last week he would not attend the Kennedy Center Honors this December.

“The president and first lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The annual event honors artists and performers for their lifetime contributions to American arts. This year’s honorees are dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer Gloria Estefan, hip-hop artist LL Cool J, television writer and producer Norman Lear, and musician Lionel Richie.

De Lavallade said Thursday she would skip a reception at the White House before the Kennedy Center Honors gala, and Richie said he was a “maybe.” Lear in the past criticized Trump, calling him indifferent to the arts and humanities.

Missing a Kennedy Center Honors gala isn’t unheard of: Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all skipped one due to various scheduling conflicts. In a statement, Kennedy Center leaders sounded almost relieved to dodge more controversy.

“In choosing not to participate in this year’s Honors activities, the administration has graciously signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the Honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the honorees,” chairman David M. Rubenstein and president Deborah F. Rutter said. “We are grateful for this gesture.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s decision to skip the gala and cancel the White House reception was announced one day after the 17 members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned. President Barack Obama appointed the committee members to serve until they were replaced. The committee had not yet met during Trump’s administration but was still working on some programming.

In a letter to the president, the committee excoriated him for his response to the Aug. 12 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

“The false equivalencies you push cannot stand,” the letter stated in reference to Trump’s remarks that both sides of the protest and counterprotest shared blame in the violence that broke out.

Actor Kal Penn told CNN’s New Day that most of the committee members stayed on under Trump because they saw their work as nonpartisan. Their resignation en masse illustrates the rapid disappearance of formerly apolitical cultural niches.

The politicization of the arts is not a new phenomenon of the Trump era—recall the Dixie Chicks vs. President George W. Bush)—but it has intensified since the 2016 campaign. Trump’s transition team struggled to find popular artists to perform at his inaugural events. Elton John, Celine Dion, KISS, Moby, and others reportedly turned down invitations. Bush had better luck even after the 2000 recount debacle, landing pop stars such as Destiny’s Child, Jessica Simpson, and Ricky Martin to help celebrate his inauguration.

That Trump wants to try to protect the Kennedy Center Honors from the slings and arrows of politics is to his credit, but the fact that it’s even an issue shows the new depth of the country’s partisan divide.