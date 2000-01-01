Trump to lie low on Kennedy gala night

A laughing matter
Warner Bros. and DC Comics this week announced plans for a standalone movie that will tell the origin story of Batman villain the Joker. Martin Scorcese is producing it and The Hangover’s Todd Phillips is directing and co-writing the script. The news just begs for a listicle of the portrayals of Batman’s nemesis through the years, so here are the rankings from all the Jokers this Bat-fan can recall:
1. Caesar Romero, Batman, 1966-68. This Joker from the campy TV series set the standard for all those who followed with the makeup, the laugh, the twisted sense of humor, and the streak of criminal genius. The fact that he always seemed to be having fun made him that much more evil.
2. Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, 2008. As a carefree criminal whose only mission was mayhem, Ledger kept the best of Romero’s Joker and updated him for modern audiences.
3. Mark Hamill in Batman: The Animated Series, 1992-95. Batman walks away from his fights with this Joker exhausted, depressed, and usually wounded. And the Joker just laughs the entire time.
4. Jack Nicholson in Batman, 1989. So far the only Joker with a backstory, this one was obsessed with revenge. Though Nicholson had the Joker look with those eyebrows, the character was almost too organized in his quest to destroy Batman.
5. Zack Galiafianakis in The Lego Batman Movie, 2017. This Joker had more interest in getting Batman’s attention than defeating him.
6. Jared Leto in Suicide Squad, 2016. When Joker lost his heart to Harley Quinn, he lost his sense of humor, too. This one had too much snarl and not enough grin. —L.L.
