Trump to deploy National Guard to border

The Trump administration on Wednesday said it would deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced the decision at a White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon. The move comes after an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he would deploy the military to the southern border until he could build a wall. Nielsen said the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon would work closely with the governors in each border state and that guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday evening. Trump is expected to sign the proclamation later on Wednesday.