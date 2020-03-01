Trump tightens isolation measures

Americans should work and learn at home, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, stay away from restaurants, and only go out when necessary, President Donald Trump said on Monday afternoon. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, added that the new specific, detailed guidelines “will only work if every American takes this together to heart.” More than 70 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as of Monday afternoon. Doctors had confirmed more than 3,700 cases of the disease in the country. In the San Francisco Bay Area, six counties issued shelter-in-place orders, telling nearly 7 million people to leave their homes only for food, medicine, and exercise.

What else did the president say? He conceded the country could be slipping into a recession but said his focus right now is on halting the virus. Trump also speculated that the worst of the coronavirus impact could last until July or August.

