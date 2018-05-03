Trump ties tariffs to NAFTA changes

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Monday he would cancel his forthcoming tariffs on steel and aluminum imports if Canada and Mexico agree to sign a new NAFTA agreement. “We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada,” he tweeted. “NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed.” Trump announced last week he would impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tax on aluminum imports. The president said the United States needs the new tariffs for national security reasons and to rebuild the nation’s steel and aluminum industries. Several Republican lawmakers criticized the president’s decision. Trump campaigned on reforming the North American Free Trade Agreement and signaled he’s using the tariffs as a negotiation tactic. Trump did not specify if the rollbacks on the tariffs would apply only to Mexico and Canada or all U.S. trading partners. The White House said the new tariffs would go into effect later this week.