Trump threatens to move GOP convention

Charlotte, N.C., could lose the Republican National Convention if the state’s Democratic governor can’t guarantee a full-capacity venue, President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday. The party has scheduled its nominating convention for Aug. 24–27 at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said it was working with GOP officials to determine whether it is possible to hold the convention as scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has offered to host the convention in his state.

Is North Carolina reopening? Cooper moved his state into phase two of its reopening plan on Friday, lifting the stay-at-home order. But North Carolina still forbids indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, except for worship, and outdoor gatherings of more than 25. All indoor entertainment venues remain closed. Phase two is set to expire on June 26, with phase three likely loosening restrictions further and increasing mass gathering limits. The Republican Party estimates close to 50,000 people would attend its convention.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report on the 2020 presidential campaign going off the trail.