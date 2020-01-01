Trump tests negative for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump does not have COVID-19. The White House released test results from the president’s personal physician on Saturday night. The disease caused by the new coronavirus has led to the deaths of at least 50 people in the United States and infected more than 2,200 others as of Saturday night.

Why was Trump tested? The president recently had come into direct and indirect contact with at least three people who have since tested positive for the disease, including two Brazilian officials who attended events at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida last weekend.

Earlier in the day, Trump extended a European travel ban to include Britain and Ireland. Meanwhile, Spain joined Italy in locking down its citizens. On the U.S. political front, Georgia moved its presidential primary from March 24 to May 19. Louisiana announced on Friday it is pushing its April 4 primary to June 20.

