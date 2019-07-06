Trump targets liberal congresswomen on Twitter

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump drew criticism Sunday for a series of tweets suggesting that several Democratic congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts have been feuding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over the influence of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Pelosi told The New York Times that the four freshman Democrats don’t “have any following” beyond Twitter. Ocasio-Cortez accused Pelosi of being “disrespectful … of newly elected women of color.”

The president then weighed in, tweeting he found it “so interesting” to see the liberal lawmakers “loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States … how our government is to be run.” Pelosi defended the congresswomen, saying that Trump wants to “make America white again,” while Omar accused the president of “stoking white nationalism.” Omar, who immigrated from Somalia, is the only one of the four congresswomen involved in the feud who was born outside of the United States.

Trump, meanwhile, doubled down, saying that the “Radical Left Congresswomen” should apologize. “So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion,” he tweeted Sunday. “Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST.’”