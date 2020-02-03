Trump taps new intelligence director
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/02/20, 11:37 am
WASHINGTON—After withdrawing from consideration last year, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, is up for the director of national intelligence spot again. President Donald Trump announced the nomination on Friday.
Who is John Ratcliffe? A former federal prosecutor, Ratcliffe has defended the Trump administration and criticized former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. After Dan Coats stepped down from the intelligence position last year, Trump planned to nominate Ratcliffe, but the lawmaker came under scrutiny following accusations that he inflated his résumé, as well as questions about his qualifications in the intelligence realm. Ratcliffe will likely face a stiff confirmation battle.
Dig deeper: Read Hannah Harris’ report in The Sift about Ratcliffe’s first nomination.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Mon, 03/02/2020 02:48 pm
Hey! The DC swamp doesn't want someone who might look into their illegal activities. They are just fine with the way things are.
On the other hand, if they easily confirm him, his appointment will be a big nothing burger.
Like Mueller who was appointed to basically keep investigators from seeing the fbi's involvement in the election. That would be like hiring Biden to look into Trump's involvement in the Biden-Ukraine activities.