Trump talks peace with the pope

President Donald Trump and Pope Francis agreed on a joint commitment to peace during a meeting at the Vatican today. In addition to conversing privately for 30 minutes, the two exchanged gifts: The pope gave Trump a medal featuring an olive branch and some autographed books, and the president gave the pope a custom-bound, first-edition set of Martin Luther King Jr.’s works; an engraved stone from the King memorial in Washington; and a bronze sculpture of a flowering lotus titled “Rising Above.” Trump also introduced the pope to his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and aides Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump and the pope talked extensively about extreme terrorist threats and the radicalization of young people. After the meeting, the president tweeted, “Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.”

