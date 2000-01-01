Trump talks of trade deal with Chinese company

President Donald Trump said Monday he wants to help ZTE, a major Chinese telecommunications company and smartphone manufacturer, get back into business. ZTE halted its main operations in early May after the U.S. Commerce Department blocked it from importing American components for seven years. The dispute with ZTE, which is accused of violating sanctions against North Korea and Iran, predates the Trump administration. China and the United States are preparing for further trade talks in Washington, D.C., this week, and Trump’s move could help him win concessions from China. The president on Monday shed light on his rationale in a tweet: “China and the United States are working well together on trade, but past negotiations have been so one sided in favor of China, for so many years, that it is hard for them to make a deal that benefits both countries. But be cool, it will all work out!”