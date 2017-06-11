Trump talks North Korea with Japanese prime minister

President Donald Trump completed his second full day in Japan on Monday, addressing the threat from North Korea. Trump, who is on an extended tour of Asia, played nine holes of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before engaging in strategic talks. The president addressed security challenges with North Korea and pledged to protect the people of Japan with U.S. soldiers if needed. At a joint news conference with Abe, Trump said the era of strategic patience with North Korea was over, and the United States will not stand idle in the face of North Korean aggression. Japan is the first stop of the president’s five-country tour of Asia. Trump will travel to South Korea to join President Moon Jae-in for meetings. In China, he will meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss both North Korea and trade. China is still North Korea’s largest trade partner, and Trump plans to pressure Xi to cut ties with the rogue nation. After meeting with Xi, Trump is scheduled to travel to Vietnam to deliver a major address about trade in the Indo-Pacific region. Trump’s last stop is in the Philippines for the East Asia Summit.