Trump takes Florida, Iowa, Ohio

President Donald Trump reprised his 2016 wins in three key battleground states early Wednesday. The president led by more than 8 percentage points in Ohio and Iowa, and he held a nearly 4 point edge in Florida. Republican candidates usually must win those states to have a chance at the presidency.

Does this mean bad news for Biden? The Democratic candidate still had several paths to victory, but he would need to win Arizona and two of three major Rust Belt states—Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania—to get to the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes. Officials in those three states said they would not finish counting votes until later Wednesday at the earliest. The remaining East Coast swing states of Georgia and North Carolina also remained uncalled. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Biden told supporters his campaign was on track to win the election. Later, Trump spoke to supporters, claiming victory in states where election officials were still counting votes, such as North Carolina and Georgia, and pledging to take any disputed results to the Supreme Court.

